Beshear announces grants to support aluminum plant expansion

Grants totaling more than $2 million have been awarded to support the expansion of an eastern Kentucky aluminum products manufacturer, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The project is expected to create 50 additional jobs, he said.

The funds will help Dajcor Aluminum add a production line at its Hazard plant, Beshear said Tuesday. The company produces extruded and fabricated aluminum products.

The money was awarded to Perry County Fiscal Court, which applied for the grants to support Dajcor's expansion, the governor's office said.

“This expansion will enhance our strong advanced manufacturing industry, while creating good jobs for eastern Kentuckians and bolstering the wider economy as we work to build back stronger following COVID-19," Beshear said.

The expansion includes facility improvements and the purchase of equipment, the governor's office said. With the new capabilities, Dajcor will be able to add a natural oxide layer to its products, which increases resistance to corrosion and wear, Beshear's office said.