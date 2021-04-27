Asbury Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Asbury Automotive shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.