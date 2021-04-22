Cadence Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $106.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $198.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $186.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.7 million.

Cadence Bancorp shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.