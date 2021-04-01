Reading International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Culver City, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $65.2 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.9 million.

Reading International shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.