Steel company to add tube mill in Gallatin, create 72 jobs

A steel manufacturer plans to build a tube mill in Gallatin County, creating 72 new jobs, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Nucor Tubular Products, a division of steel products manufacturer Nucor Corp., will produce steel tubing for construction, infrastructure and renewable energy industries at the facility, Beshear said Thursday in a statement.

It's another step toward Beshear's goal of creating more well-paying, high-quality jobs across Kentucky.

Beshear said the announcement of more than 70 jobs with average salaries of over $70,000 "is very encouraging.”

Company officials say construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in 2023.

“We are excited to continue to expand our business in the state of Kentucky. With our recent investments to expand capacity at Nucor Steel Gallatin and add a galvanizing line, our Gallatin campus is an ideal location to build our new tube mill,” said Nucor Corp. President and CEO Leon Topalian.