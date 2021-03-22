Aluminum producer setting up facility in Kentucky

An aluminum manufacturer is spending $53 million to set up a plant in a vacant facility in south central Kentucky.

Matalco said the plant will create 60 full-time jobs in the coming years, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear.

The company will convert a 461,000-square-foot facility in Simpson County into a plant that produces ingots from recycled aluminum. The facility was formerly a printing operation. It is expected to be operating by 2022, with annual capacity to produce 270 million pounds of aluminum ingots.

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said the building has been vacant for two years.

“Matalco will be providing some great job opportunities for our city,” Dixon said. "We really look forward to working with them as they become an important part of our community.”

Matalco is based in Canada and produces more than one billion pounds of aluminum each year.