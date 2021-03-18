Sports-betting venues opening at 2 western NC casinos

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is ready to open sports-betting venues at its two western North Carolina casinos.

Thursday's sports book openings at the Harrah's Cherokee casinos in Cherokee and Murphy come nearly two years after the General Assembly gave the federally recognized American Indian tribe the authority to offer this type of gambling.

Patrons can bet on pro and collegiate sports, as well as on off-site horse races. Thursday marks the first day of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The venues called “The Book” have large television screens with reclining chairs for customers, who can place bets on sporting events at ticket windows or self-serve kiosks.

The option opened up in 2018 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that restricted sports gambling in most states. The Eastern Band already offers live poker, slot machines and video-style games at its casinos.