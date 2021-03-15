RigNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RigNet Inc. (RNET) on Monday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The communications provider for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $47 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $45.8 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $207.9 million.

RigNet shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.