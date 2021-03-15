Select Interior Concepts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.9 million, or 39 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $554 million.

Select Interior Concepts shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.