RadNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.8 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

RadNet expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion.

RadNet shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2.5% in the last 12 months.