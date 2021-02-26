National Business

Builders FirstSource: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $139.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $313.5 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.56 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.6 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

Orthofix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 4:23 AM

National Business

Evergy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 4:19 AM

National Business

Silica Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2021 4:07 AM

Celebrity & National

Former king pays 4.4 million euros to Spanish tax agency

February 26, 2021 4:03 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service