Sempra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $461 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.93 billion, or $12.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.37 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $8.10 per share.

Sempra shares have dropped nearly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 4.5%. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

