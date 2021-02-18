Bloomin’ Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $812.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $848.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $158.7 million, or $1.85 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.17 billion.

Bloomin' Brands shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 1% in the last 12 months.