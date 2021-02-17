Mosaic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $827.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $666.1 million, or $1.75 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.68 billion.

Mosaic shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.43, a rise of 67% in the last 12 months.