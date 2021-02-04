Alico: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

Alico shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.