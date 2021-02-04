National Business

Oaktree Strategic Income: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 14 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

Oaktree Strategic Income shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 3% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

Adtran: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 2:16 AM

National Business

Michael Hiltzik: The NFL crushed the COVID-19 virus. Here’s how, and what that means for you

National Business

RNA vaccines have never been manufactured before, so making millions of doses was bound to take time. Here’s how it’s done

Health & Science

Wednesday Sports in Brief

February 04, 2021 12:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service