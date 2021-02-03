National Business

Triumph Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BERWYN, Pa.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $426 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444.6 million.

Triumph Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

Triumph Group shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 42% in the last 12 months.

