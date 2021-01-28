National Business

Carpenter: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $84.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.76. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $348.8 million in the period.

Carpenter shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

S&T Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 28, 2021 4:53 AM

National Business

Allegheny Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 28, 2021 4:50 AM

National Business

HBT Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 28, 2021 4:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service