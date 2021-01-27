Southside Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.6 million.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $248.6 million.

Southside Bancshares shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 9% in the last 12 months.