World Acceptance: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C.

World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.25.

The subprime consumer lender posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period.

World Acceptance shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

