Tribune Publishing sued for $4.8 million in missed rent payments as it exits Prudential Plaza

As the Chicago Tribune prepares to move from Prudential Plaza, the owner of the downtown office complex has sued the newspaper’s parent company for $4.8 million in unpaid rent.

Property owner Sterling Bay filed the lawsuit against Tribune Publishing Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

The Chicago-based newspaper chain hasn’t paid rent since March, and the company’s letter of credit ran out of funds earlier this month, the suit alleges. The letter of credit was created when the lease was signed in October 2017, according to the complaint.

A letter of credit establishes cash reserves that can be used to cover expenses such as missed rent payments.

Sterling Bay seeks $4.8 million to replace the exhausted reserves, as well as interest, damages and legal costs.

The lawsuit comes less than two weeks after Tribune Publishing said it plans to move the Tribune’s newsroom and offices to the Freedom Center printing facility along the Chicago River.

Tribune Publishing has negotiated buyouts of leases for several of its publications, according to public filings, and it shut down newsrooms including those of the New York Daily News, Orlando (Florida) Sentinel and Hartford (Connecticut) Courant during the pandemic. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital, the company’s largest shareholder, seeks to acquire Tribune Publishing and take it private and has a reputation for slashing costs at newspapers.

In June, a landlord sued the Orlando Sentinel and Tribune Publishing for unpaid rent. The case is ongoing.

Sterling Bay and its partner, the Chicago-based real estate investment arm of Chinese auto parts manufacturer Wanxiang Group, bought the two-tower office complex for $680 million in 2018. That same year, the Chicago Tribune and its parent company moved into more than 137,000 square feet in the One Prudential tower, after 93 years at Tribune Tower.

The lease included space for the Tribune and other publications on the second through fourth floors, as well as Tribune Publishing’s headquarters on the top two floors, 40 and 41.

The Tribune reported in August that its parent company was seeking tenants to take over its space and was in talks with the landlord to leave the office complex overlooking Millennium Park.

For several months, Tribune Publishing’s brokers from Jones Lang LaSalle have been marketing the space to potential sublease tenants. But the downtown office market has been flooded with sublease space during the pandemic, and few tenants are signing leases during a shaky economy and uncertainty over how offices will function post-pandemic.

One Prudential Plaza, at left, and the taller Two Prudential Plaza are seen May 31, 2017. The complex houses the headquarters of Wilson Sporting Goods as well as the offices of the Chicago Tribune and the newspaper's parent company. (Phil Velasquez/Chicago Tribune)

It’s unclear whether Tribune Publishing has negotiated a buyout for any of its future rent obligations. Nearly a decade remains on the lease.

Sterling Bay CEO Andy Gloor and Tribune Publishing spokesman Max Reindsorf declined comment Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Tribune Publishing confirmed plans to move the newspaper out of downtown. Employees have been told to retrieve belongings from Prudential Plaza by the end of February.

Downtown offices have been lightly used since March because of the pandemic, causing many tenants to stop making rent payments or negotiate new lease terms.

In the first big rent-related lawsuit to emerge downtown during the pandemic, the owner of the office tower at 353 N. Clark St. in May sued Jenner & Block for $3.8 million, saying the law firm missed two monthly rent payments for its 416,000-square-foot space. The case is ongoing.