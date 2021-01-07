National Business

Walgreens: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $308 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $36.31 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.93 billion.

Walgreens shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

