Kentucky lawmakers set to convene amid COVID-19 challenges

Kentucky lawmakers are set to open their 2021 session Tuesday, with budget and coronavirus-related issues likely to dominate the agenda.

Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year’s election, giving them enough clout to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Topping the agenda for the 30-day session will be the need to approve another one-year state budget. Last year, lawmakers passed a one-year budget — rather than the traditional two-year plan — after the coronavirus outbreak created financial uncertainty.

As they did late in the 2020 session, lawmakers again face the challenge of conducting business amid the threat from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Republicans have signaled their intention to push back against Beshear’s response to the pandemic by scaling back the governor’s emergency powers.

Beshear wielded his executive authority to put restrictions on businesses and the size of gatherings. The governor credits his actions with saving lives.