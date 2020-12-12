Tri-City Herald Logo
Planned solar power project in Mississippi gets new owner

The Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Miss.

A company has bought a solar plant that's planned for the Mississippi Delta.

Cubico Buffalo Holdings I, LLC, recently acquired the Delta’s Edge Solar facility from Renewable Energy Systems, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.

Renewable Energy Systems is a British company that designed and started development for the project, according to a statement released Tuesday by Cooperative Energy, a Mississippi power cooperative that will buy the electricity that the solar plant produces.

The Delta’s Edge project was first announced in 2018 by Cooperative Energy and construction has not begun. However, Cooperative Energy said work should begin soon and the commercial operation should start in November 2022.

The 100-megawatt plant will be on 750 acres (304 hectares) in Carroll County and use about 280,000 panels.

