Clarification: Immigration-Food Plant Raids story

In a story published November 20, 2020, The Associated Press reported that three Mississippi chicken processing plants had been found in violation of labor laws for failing to pay workers, according to a news release from the Department of Labor. The story should have made clear that one of the companies, Peco Foods, disputes that it broke any laws. The company says some workers detained in immigration raids failed to pick up paychecks, and the money was later transferred to the Department of Labor so they could find the workers and pay them.