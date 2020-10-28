Tri-City Herald Logo
Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

\CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost .166 cent at $6.06 a bushel; Dec. corn fell .124 cent at $4.0720 a bushel; Dec. oats was off .096 cent at $2.9740 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined .17 cent at 10.69 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .0135 cent at $1.0560 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .0107 cent $1.3515 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .019 cent at .6642 a pound.

