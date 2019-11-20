National Business
Target enters the holiday season strong
Target is reporting another quarter of strong sales and profits and raising its outlook as it pushes faster delivery and new store brands.
The discounter said Thursday that third-quarter comparable sales, which also include online sales, rose 4.5%. That reflects a 2.8% growth in stores open at least a year. Third quarter online sales rose 31%.
Profit was $714 million, or $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to $1.36 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share expectations for $1.19.
Revenue was $18.67 billion, also topping projections.
Shares of Target Corp. are up almost 10%.
