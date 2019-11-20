Clarification: California-Oil Well Moratorium story

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the Chevron oil field west of Bakersfield where a spill of more than 800,000 gallons flowed into a dry creek bed in McKittrick, Calif. Newsom's administration has temporarily banned new oil wells in California if they use an extraction method that is linked to an ongoing oil spill in Kern County. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, the Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources announced it will not approve new oil wells that use high-pressure steam to soften the thick crude underground so it can flow more easily. Irfan Khan

In a story Nov. 19 about California Gov. Gavin Newsom issuing a moratorium on permits for wells using high-pressure steam to extract oil, The Associated Press reported that a Chevron well suffered a massive leak, while others that use that method have not had spills. The story should have made clear some wells not owned by Chevron also have had spills.