Fire destroys home, leaves 3 pets dead, officials say

Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in southern Massachusetts and killed three pets.

WPRI-TV in Rhode Island reports that fire crews were called to a cabin on Howland Road in Lakeville around 6 p.m. Friday. By the time they arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Lakeville Fire Chief Michael O’Brien said water had to be trucked to the scene because municipal water is not provided to the area. Crews extinguished the fire, but the home could not be saved.

No one was injured in the fire, but authorities say two cats and a dog were killed.