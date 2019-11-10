Chicago suburb names post office in honor of Tuskegee Airman

From right, Robert Martin Jr., Gabrielle Martin and Dominique Martin stand next to a plaque naming the post office in honor of their father, Robert Martin, a member of the Tuskegee Airmen on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Olympia Fields, Ill. Robert Martin lived in Olympia Fields from 2008 until his death at age 99 in July 2018. For his military service, he was awarded honors such as the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart. Martin was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1945 with the rank of captain. Mike Nolan

A suburban Chicago post office has been named in honor of a member of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen who flew scores of missions in World War II.

The Daily Southtown reported Wednesday that Robert Martin was honored at a ceremony at Olympia Fields Village Hall.

Robert Martin's three children then headed to the Olympia Fields post office where a plaque commemorating their father was unveiled. Martin lived there from 2008 until his death at age 99 in July 2018.

For his military service, Martin was bestowed honors such as the Distinguished Flying Cross and Purple Heart.

He was part of the elite fighter pilot group trained at Alabama's Tuskegee Institute. The program was created after the NAACP began challenging policies that barred black people from flying military aircraft.