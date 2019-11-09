SPLC employees seek to unionize

Employees of the watchdog organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center, are filing for union representation.

A supermajority of employees has requested representation by the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 of The News Guild-Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO, the union announced this week.

"We ask SPLC's senior leaders to respect the desire of its dedicated employees to form a union and have a say in what the future of the Center looks like," the organizing committee said in a statement.

"Current leadership has committed itself to the task of changing SPLC's workplace culture. Collective bargaining ensures workers the opportunity to play a leading role in this transformation."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The move comes after upheaval that saw the departure of longtime leaders and the announcement of a review of workplace culture.

The organizing committee says it wants to form a strong union that lays a "foundation for a legacy of equal rights, respect and dignity for all workers, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical ability, and national origin."

In a letter to staff, Lecia Brooks, the SPLC's chief workplace transformation officer, said that management received the petition but suggested the group will wait on a formal vote to recognize the union.

Brooks wrote they "welcome an open election process" by employees on the decision to form a union.

The letter noted that the SPLC has "a long history of partnering with unions in our legal work."