The Latest: Trump says calls foundation case “harassment”

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a civil settlement over abuses at his charitable foundation was the result of years of "politically motivated harassment."

A judge Thursday ordered Trump to pay $2 million to several charities as a fine for misusing his foundation to further his political and business interests.

In a legal filing, Trump acknowledged violations including allowing his presidential campaign staff to improperly coordinate with the foundation during the run-up to the 2016 Iowa caucuses.

But in a statement issued Thursday evening, Trump defended himself.

He said he was "perhaps the only person in history" who had given millions of dollars to charity and been "attacked by the political hacks in New York State."

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the court's decision a "major victory."

2:40 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

Judge Saliann Scarpulla on Thursday also signed off on an agreement to close the Trump Foundation and distribute about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofit groups.

