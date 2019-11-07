Ralph Lauren: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE- In this April 4, 2017, file photo, people pass the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Ralph Lauren Corp. reports financial results Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. AP Photo

Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $182.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ralph Lauren shares have dropped slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.