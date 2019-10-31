Iowa State students protest anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi slogans

Some Iowa State students are pressuring the university administration to take action against people who've scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi slogans on campus.

Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon at university President Wendy Wintersteen's office to push their goal of a zero tolerance university policy toward racism and anti-Semitism.

Protest organizers say "Heil Hitler," ''no trans rights" and anti-Semitic slogans were written in chalk at various places on the Ames campus last week. The Des Moines Register reports that posters and stickers advocating white nationalist viewpoints have been found on campus since 2016.

Wintersteen spoke to a couple of the protest organizers and later emailed a statement that said she was proud of the students "for standing up against bigotry and racism."