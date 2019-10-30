Man arrested after high-speed chase on tribal land near Mesa

Authorities say a Scottsdale man wanted on parole violations has been arrested after a high-speed chase on tribal land near Mesa.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the chase began about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on an SUV making unsafe lane changes.

The driver pulled into a shopping center's parking lot and then drove onto city streets at a high rate of speed.

DPS says the vehicle entered the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and drove off-road and onto farms.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The pursuit ended when the vehicle got stuck in deep sand near a farm's field.

Authorities identified the 31-year-old driver as Joey Doka.

DPS officials say he had probation violation warrants and now is facing a charge of unlawful flight.