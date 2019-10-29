German economy minister falls leaving stage at IT event

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, center, sits between Science and Education Minister Anja Karliczek, left, and Achim Berg, President of the Bitkom e.V during the opening ceremony of a Digital Summit in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Germany's economy minister Altmair has fallen as he left the stage after his speech at the event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project. Bernd Thissen

Germany's economy minister fell badly as he left a stage Tuesday during an event at which he was presenting a European digital cloud project.

Peter Altmaier tripped on the steps and appeared to fall head-first as he left the stage after giving a speech at the event in Dortmund. He lay on the ground and was quickly surrounded by helpers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Altmaier was significantly hurt.

News agency dpa reported that Altmaier was taken to a hospital, was conscious and had thanked doctors for taking care of him.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Altmaier, 61, has been Germany's economy minister since March last year. He was previously Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff and her environment minister.

A member of her center-right Christian Democratic Union, he has long been a close ally of the German leader.