Cannavaro’s China future in question after notice

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, draw assistant and former Italian soccer player Fabio Cannavaro smiles during a photocall in the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. Cannavaro’s future as head coach of the Chinese Super League’s Guangzhou Evergrande has been called into question after the team issued a notice saying he’d been ordered to corporate headquarters to attend an “enterprise culture studies class.” AP Photo

Fabio Cannavaro's future as head coach of the Chinese Super League's Guangzhou Evergrande has been called into question after the team issued a notice saying he'd been ordered to corporate headquarters to attend a "enterprise culture studies class."

The notice on the team website said the former member of the Italian team that won the 2006 World Cup was expected to report before noon Monday, with captain Zheng Zhi taking over as acting coach.

The order follows a string of disappointing results for the team, capped by a 2-2 draw against league stragglers Henan Jianye on Sunday.

Despite that, the league's dominant team remains a point ahead of Shanghai SIPG atop the league standings and two points clear of Beijing Guoan. Their next game is against SIPG on Nov. 22.