300K Maine homeowners to get at least $100 from state

About 305,000 Maine homeowners are due to receive at least $100 from the state in direct property tax relief.

State Treasurer Henry Beck says his office has begun requesting information from municipalities about which households qualify for the Homestead Exemption. Beck says Mainers who qualify should receive payments of no less than $100 in January and February.

The program allows eligible homeowners to exempt the first $25,000 of assessed value from local property taxation. The previous exemption was $20,000.

Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash, said $100 is nothing to sneeze at. He said it'll buy an extra tank of gas or groceries to help make ends meet.