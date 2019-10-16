Celtics buy of minor league team unlikely to mean change

The Boston Celtics' purchase of a minor league affiliate in Maine is unlikely to bring major changes to the Portland team.

The Celtics announced on Tuesday that they've finished the purchase of the Maine Red Claws, who play in the G League. Terms of the deal have not been announced.

The Portland Press Herald reports Celtics president Rich Gotham says he intends to keep things mostly as they are. He says the Red Claws "run a good operation up here," but could potentially benefit from more resources.

The Celtics are also retaining all 10 of the Red Claws full-time employees. Rumors of a potential move have swirled around the Red Claws in recent years. Celtics lead owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck says "we're not moving it."