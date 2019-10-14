Gas prices down, up, steady in northern New England

Depending on where you're driving, gas prices are going up, down or holding steady in northern New England.

The lastest GasBuddy price reports show the average price of gas in New Hampshire is $2.44 per gallon, down 1 cent compared to last week. In Maine, the price has held steady at $2.51 per gallon, while prices ticked up a bit in Vermont to $2.63 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63. The national average has risen more than 6 cents per gallon in the last month, but is still 25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.