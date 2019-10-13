National Business
Gas prices decline in New Jersey, elsewhere
Gas prices are dropping with the cooling weather in New Jersey and around the country, and analysts expect the decline to continue in the coming weeks.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fell to $2.54 in New Jersey last week, down a penny from the previous week and much lower than the $2.90 at this time last year.
The national average gas price was $2.64 a gallon, two cents lower than last week and also well below the average of $2.90 at this time last year..
AAA Mid-Atlantic says gas prices are following normal fall trends and are expected to continue "cooling off" as healthy gasoline stock levels and stable oil prices combine to give drivers a break at the pump.
Comments