Portland plans to pursue plastic straw ban

The Portland City Council says it is pursuing plans to discourage and then ban the distribution of plastic straws in the Maine city.

The Portland Press Herald reports councilors will hold a first reading on the straw ordinance Monday night before taking a final vote Oct. 21.

Under the proposed ban, restaurants and bars would be allowed to serve plastic straws, stirrers and splash sticks if a customer requests it, as of April 1, 2020. Distributing the plastic items would be banned as of Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the city, non-plastic straw alternatives could be provided upon customer request. Businesses would also be allowed to provide straws to people with disabilities.