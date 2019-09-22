University of Wyoming gets grant money for aircraft research

The University of Wyoming has received a $15.8 million National Science Foundation grant that will provide weather instrumentation and other equipment for a new research aircraft the university plans to purchase.

UW is the only academic institution in the United States that provides a research aircraft facility to the atmospheric science community.

The UW Board of Trustees is asking the State Loan and Investment Board for a loan for up to $4.7 million for the purchase of the aircraft.

The university's current King Air twin-engine turboprop is 42 years old.