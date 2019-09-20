Plans call for new $920M adult hospital at U of Michigan

The University of Michigan's Board of Regents had approved a five-year project to build a new $920 million hospital for adults.

Michigan Medicine announced details of the plans Thursday after the board unanimously approved the project aimed at boosting patient access at the Ann Arbor school's academic medical center.

The 12-story hospital will include 264 private rooms that can be converted for intensive care use; a neurological and neurosurgical center; and specialty care services for cardiovascular and thoracic patients.

Those involved say patient access will be improved with the project, since Michigan Medicine's existing hospital facilities often operate at more than 90% capacity. Plans call for the new hospital to be completed in fall 2024.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Michigan Medicine includes the university's Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System.