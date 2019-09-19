EPA hopes to accelerate legal clash with California over clean car standards

Clean car advocates and state leaders converge on Fresno for EPA hearing Clean car advocates and state leaders gathered in Fresno on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 for an EPA hearing against the plan to revoke California's authority on vehicle pollution. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clean car advocates and state leaders gathered in Fresno on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 for an EPA hearing against the plan to revoke California's authority on vehicle pollution.

Trump administration officials expect their move this week to revoke California’s unique authority to restrict car pollution will speed up an impending legal clash which could potentially allow them to defend the policy in federal court during President Donald Trump’s first term.

“This rule will be able to be challenged in court on its own and we can accelerate the timetable for getting a definitive final judgment from the courts,” Department of Transportation General Counsel Stephen Bradbury said at a press conference on Thursday.

The timing is critical, given the looming presidential election. Should a Democrat defeat Trump in 2020, they would undoubtedly drop the challenge against California.

California’s Democratic leaders have already promised to sue to protect their waiver authority, granted under the Clean Air Act of 1970. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have followed California’s lead in setting emissions standards that are stricter than federal government requirements. In 2012, those states reached a deal with the Obama administration to set new, stricter national standards through 2025.

The Trump administration is in the process of rewriting those regulations now, but the release of that new rule, initially expected this summer, has been delayed.

Administration officials are now portraying the move against California as the first step in that broader effort to roll back the Obama-era standards, which Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao argued would “force automakers to spend billions of dollars developing cars that consumers do not want to buy or drive.”

“It’s time to put California’s waiver back in its box, a box that Congress always intended it to stay in,” Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said at the press event in Washington. He added that the “action finally clears the way for our final SAFE rule,“ as the proposed Trump regulation has been labeled.

“Our goal from the beginning was a 50-state solution,” Wheeler said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded preemptively in a prepared statement Wednesday, saying “California won’t ever wait for permission from Washington to protect the health and safety of children and families.”

“We will fight this latest attempt and defend our clean car standards,” Newsom promised.

In California alone, vehicle pollution represents 40 percent of the greenhouse gases emitted, the state says.

Wheeler and Chao argued California should focus on other efforts to rein in pollution, slamming the state for having the worst air quality in the country.

“We hope that the state will focus on these issues rather than trying to set fuel economy standards,” Wheeler said.