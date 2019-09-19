The Latest: UK says it has sent Brexit proposals to EU

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne, give a speech prior to a meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Britain's departure from the European Union (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

The British government says it has sent written proposals to the European Union on how to rework the rejected Brexit divorce deal.

The government said Thursday it sent "confidential technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the U.K. has been putting forward." Non-papers are documents intended for discussion, rather than formal proposals.

Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists Britain is working hard to get a deal, the EU says it is still waiting to hear concrete ideas.

Britain's statement came after Finland's prime minister said the U.K. needed to submit its proposals by the end of September, or "it's all over."

Britain said it would not meet an "artificial deadline" but would make formal submissions "when we are ready."

The U.K. is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

___

9:30 a.m.

Finland's prime minister is warning Britain it must come up with solid new Brexit proposals by the end of the month or the European Union will not consider them.

Antti Rinne said EU nations were in agreement that alternatives must be provided in writing by Sept. 30.

Finland holds the rotating presidency of the 28-nation bloc. Rinne spoke Wednesday after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

According to Finnish broadcaster YLE, he said: "If the UK wants to discuss alternatives to the existing exit agreement, then these must be presented before the end of the month."

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is working to strike a deal. EU leaders, however, say Britain hasn't not produced any concrete proposals.

___

9:10 a.m.

Britain's Supreme Court is set to finish hearing a case that will determine whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law by suspending Parliament just weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union.

Judges at the country's top court will hear Thursday from a lawyer for former Prime Minister John Major, who is among those challenging the decision by Johnson, one of his successors as Conservative leader.

The government's opponents claim Johnson sent lawmakers home until Oct. 14 to prevent them scrutinizing his plan to take Britain out of the EU at the end of next month, with or without a divorce deal.

The government says the suspension is routine and not motivated by Brexit, and argues that judges should not interfere in politics.