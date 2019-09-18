Investigation: IT company used to launder $12M in contracts

Investigators say over $12 million in state contracts was improperly laundered through a shell company to benefit a group of companies.

The Inspector General's Office investigation found nearly $12.3 million of $15.8 million that TSG Partners Ltd. received in state contracts for information-technology work from Jan. 2015 to Aug. 2017 went to Advocate Consulting Group and Advocate Solutions.

The investigation also found the Department of Administrative Services wrongly granted TSG Partners minority-business enterprise designation. The report released Tuesday by Ohio Inspector General Randall Meyer recommends that state officials consider banning the Columbus-based TSG Partners and the related Advocate companies from receiving state contracts.

An Advocate Solutions statement Tuesday said events mentioned in the report happened before its current leadership assumed their roles. A message was left Wednesday for TSG Partners.