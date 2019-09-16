$52M plan would create 250 jobs in northern Indiana

Officials say a metal forming company plans to invest $52 million and create 250 jobs in northern Indiana.

Chris Stager, president of the Elkhart County Economic Development Corp., says Brinco wants to use a former Chassix facility in Bristol that's been vacant since 2017.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and they plan to hire 150 new employees during the first phase.

Stager has presented a tax abatement request on behalf of the company to the Elkhart County Council. Stager says the company plans to invest $38.5 million in manufacturing equipment and $13.5 million in real estate.