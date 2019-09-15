Hotel in historic skyscraper now set to open in 2020

Renovations converting a Mississippi city's tallest building into a hotel are now scheduled to be complete in November 2020.

Architect John Campo tells The Meridian Star that demolition of non-historic parts of the 16-story Threefoot Building are complete, with some mechanical, electrical, plumbing and safety systems installed.

Developer John Tampa bought the building from the city in 2016 to construct a Courtyard by Marriott hotel. The renovation's cost was announced at $22 million.

The long-closed 1929 structure is Meridian's tallest building. The hotel will include a rooftop bar to take advantage of the view.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The hotel was originally set for completion in spring 2019.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and is designated a Mississippi Landmark.