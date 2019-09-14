Minnesota’s high school league faces estimated $407K deficit

Minnesota State High School League officials are considering raising ticket prices and member dues while seeking more sponsors to address an anticipated $407,000 deficit.

League Executive Director Erich Martens says the projected current fiscal year loss has his "complete attention."

The Star Tribune reports that Martens has been asking school activities directors for ideas on how to manage the deficit. The league, with nearly 500 member schools, runs on an annual budget of about $9 million and receives no funds from the Legislature.

Martens attributes the anticipated shortfall to revenue drops in sponsorships and tickets sales as well as a roughly $250,000 project to update the league's data systems and website.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He says the league will consider charging for admission to cross-country, golf, tennis and Alpine and Nordic skiing events.